BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty responds to critic over her choice to wear heels on TV Naga has received an outpouring of support

TV presenter Naga Munchetty has reacted to one BBC news viewer's comments about her decision to wear heeled boots on the hit breakfast show. Her response comes after a viewer tweeted: I'm not known for my own sartorial elegance but why would anyone like Naga Munchetty feel the need to wear high-heeled shoes like these on a BBC TV breakfast news programme? Discuss…"

Naga took to Twitter in response

Responding to the critic, on Saturday Naga simply replied: 'Because I want to." Since praised for her response, Naga has received an outpouring of support across social media. Comedian Lenny Henry tweeted: "Them shoes rock hard" and ex Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas added: "If I could pull em off then I would defo wear them!!! Plus she looks amazing, plus so many other things, I'm not understanding this man's point."

Naga's colleague, BBC Sport writer Phil McNulty defended the presenter's decision to wear heels when he joked: "And look at Charlie Stayt with a tie on...on a Saturday if you please. Why would anyone want to wear a tie at such an early hour? Honestly - it truly beggars belief."

Naga's critic has since issued an apology

Following backlash on Twitter, the BBC viewer has since issued a public apology to Naga, writing: "Lockdown lesson 1: never, ever tweet about what a presenter wears on TV. Apologies to anyone, especially @BBCNaga, upset by my badly worded comment on her stunning shoes. I've been accused of being a white, bald man (true), sexist & racist (not) and a dinosaur (probably). Sorry." Responding to the comment on Sunday, Naga has since replied: "Thank you."

Fans of the TV presenter were certainly eager to find out where they could get their hands on her stylish shoes. One wrote: "I LOVE THOSE SHOES! And I mean really love them, right up my street they are, You are a stunning lady Naga!" And another tweeted "It was pretty much the first coherent thing I said to my husband this morning when I woke up - "(yawn) wow Naga's boots are incredible!" Letting her followers in on the secret, Naga told one fan that her shoes were "oldies, from Jimmy Choo."

