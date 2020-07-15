Lara Lewington stuns fans with unusual face mask

With face masks growing in huge popularity, Lara Lewington has showcased a 3D version - and it has certainly raised some eyebrows.

Revealing that she is doing a piece about them for the next episode of BBC's Click, the wife of This Morning's money saving expert Martin Lewis describes the 3D face mask as the "perfect" fit.

"3d printed custom fit face mask," she wrote in the caption. "Feels like it fits perfectly, so much so it strangely makes my ears pop! Great potential for those who need serious masks, but feels a bit much for popping to buy groceries, although I might just do that..."

Lara showed off her new 3D face mask

Despite the benefits, it seems not everyone was on board with the style. "Looks like you've disposable cup on your face, not the most flattering of shapes," remarked one fan, while another joked: "Shame to spoil your beautiful face with one of Madonna's Vogue bra cups but if it's comfy great and I'll be tuned into click this weekend."

The 3D face mask may be custom made, but it certainly won't break the bank balance too much as Lara explained: "Free to use a scanning app to scan your face, free to get 3d printable file, then around a fiver to get a 3d print of it."

