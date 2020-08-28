The One Show host Alex Jones announces exciting news The One Show host is over the moon

Alex Jones will join BBC Radio Wales in September, On the Radio reports.

The One Show host will present a weekend show, an incredible move that will no doubt be sentimental for the mother-of-two, who grew up in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

The 43-year-old will head up a Sunday slot on the station, and we can't wait to hear her on the airwaves!

Alex was certainly thrilled to be joining BBC Radio Wales, saying: "I’m so excited to get my headphones back on for BBC Radio Wales and to play some of my favourite songs.

"There is something so special about radio – the connection you can have with the listeners and there’s something extra special about talking to people in Wales."

Alex's new slot has been hosted by a string of famous Welsh names in the past, including Carol Vorderman, athlete Colin Jackson, actress Suzanne Packer and Anna Ryder Richardson.

On Tuesday, doting mum Alex shared a hilarious post on social media about finally being granted some "me time", so we expect she'll be trying to pack in as much TLC as she can before her new job starts!

Alex is doting mum to Kit and Teddy

Taking to Twitter, the Welsh presenter hilarious shared a photo of herself at the dentist, writing: "It comes to something doesn’t it when a root canal feels like a treat. #metime."

There's no denying how much of a trooper Alex Jones is - especially since she has been juggling her two young kids with her television career during the ongoing pandemic.

Last month, Alex opened up about how her family has coped with lockdown, confessing she faced some difficulties whilst tending to her brood and juggling work.

During an interview with The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the presenter admitted that both she and her husband – who has been working from home - had "exhausted" every activity they could think of when it came to keeping their kids entertained.

