Nadia Sawalha shares tragic news and asks famous friends for help The Loose Women star posted a video on Instagram

Nadia Salwalha has called upon her famous friends and the media to help in the search for her daughter's friend Owen Harding, who has been missing since March.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star explained that Owen's parents are desperately worried about him, and that the teenager was just 16 at the time he went missing.

"This is actually a really sad message," Nadia began.

"Huge efforts have been made, but he hasn't been found yet. From a mother's perspective, I found the whole thing heartbreaking."

She also shared a message written by Owen's mum. It read: "I love you. There is nothing we can't sort out. No one is in trouble, we are all living half-lives without you.

Nadia shared the video on Instagram

"Owen, please just send a sign, a word, or a picture, so that M, or C, or me will understand. So that we know that you're OK.

"You don't have to come back to your old life. You are so missed."

Beneath the video, the mother-of-two wrote: "PLEASE PLEASE HELP! MISSING TEEN!

"My daughter's friend Owen Harding went missing on the 26th of March. His family and friends are desperate to hear something Please listen to my message and do what you can. Thank you so much."

Among those tagged in the post were Stacey Solomon, Coleen Nolan and Millie Bobby Brown.

Owen was last seen leaving his Saltdean home at about 7pm on Thursday, 26 March.

Nadia first asked her followers for help back in March, shortly after Owen went missing.

Owen is a friend of Nadia's daughter Maddie

Expressing her concerns on Instagram during lockdown, Nadia shared a photo of the teenager, which she captioned: "MISSING TEEN!!!! PLEASE SHARE. PLEASE HELP FIND MY DAUGHTERS FRIEND OWEN!! Teenager Owen Harding has been missing from Saltdean for over 24 hours.

"16 year old Owen left home from Bevendean Avenue just before 7pm yesterday evening 26/03/2020 after a disagreement and has not returned. He is 6ft tall with dark hair, he was wearing a black (dark) hoodie and gray tracksuit bottoms with white trainers.

"Owen's mum has told us that this is very out of character for him. He apparently does not have any charge on his phone. There were concerns that he may have tried to travel to see his girlfriend in York but there he has not arrived there or made any contact."

