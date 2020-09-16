Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha makes surprising confession about daughters The Loose Women star admits that she can embarrass her daughters

Nadia Sawalha has revealed her daughters' reactions to her body-positive Instagram videos - and they are less than pleased with their mum!

Chatting on Instagram Live, the Loose Women panellist said that Maddy, 17, and Kiki,13, would rather she didn't do her live videos, explaining: "I do embarrass them, they hate what I do on Instagram. and I say I'm doing it because I'm really trying to break through to people's mind. I wanted someone to say, 'I'm really trying to love [my body].'"

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shows off her underwear drawers leaving fans in stitches

Speaking out in the hopes of encouraging others to embrace their bodies, she said: "I've hated my body so much and thought about it in such a horrible, horrible way... It was just the norm... I didn't even have the concept that I could think differently about my body. I was so imprisoned with it, that's the scary thing."

Nadia spoke about her two teenage daughters in her latest Instagram Live

She added that she has been self-conscious about her body since she was a young child, explaining: "From ten years old I've been saying to myself I want to lose weight." She added she had a revelation that she was happy with the way she looked when she told a friend she didn't want to lose weight.

Nadia chatted about the importance of body positivity

"It's the first time I'd said out loud," she admitted. "It might have been a bit of a lie - but it felt good. I don't want to lose any weight I said, I don't. I don't! I'm not thinking about it, and it was so liberating."

The mum-of-two explained that she was amazed by how her body had responded to her mistreating it over the years. "It just waited for me," she said. "When I thought, 'You know what, I want to be kinder to you.' ... When I first lost the four stone and did a marathon - it did a marathon! It just waited silently for me. It didn't get ill, it should have. I'm proud of it. I love it."

