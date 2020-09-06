Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has fans in stitches as she shows off underwear drawers

We earn a commission through products purchased through some links in this article

Nadia Sawalha shared the most hilarious video on Instagram on Saturday night, leaving her fans and friends in stitches.

The Loose Women panellist is no stranger to funny videos and since Instagram introduced Reels, which are 15-second multi-clips videos with audio, she has been delighting her 310,000 followers with some creative compilations, the latest one featuring Kim Kardashian's voice.

WATCH Nadia hilariously show off her underwear drawers

Showing off her underwear drawers, which are labelled "Knicks bum!" and "boobs", the 55-year-old shared a glimpse of some of her nude knickers and tights as Kim's voice said: "Alright guys, I want to show you my underwear drawers, I have everything SKIMS in here. All amazing neutral shades that I love to see. We have nine shades… I wish you could feel this fabric, it's called our 'Fits everybody'."

Nadia cheekily captioned the clip: "Showing Off more of My Fabulous New SKIDS Range In my beautiful revamped Closet! @kimkardashian. Don't you just love it guys?"

Her followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "You are hilarious!!! Love it." A second fan said: "Omg I'm lovin this!! Only u Nadia!! Disorganised but trying... who needs to be a Kardashian!"

Nadia and Mark have published a book about home-schooling

A third remarked: "Nadia you are so funny."

Nadia's hilarious video comes just days after she and husband Mark Adderley celebrated six years of home-schooling their daughters with a fabulous two-tier cake.

Sharing the amazing, bright yellow gateau on Instagram, the Loose Women star revealed that it had been topped with a hilarious message that read: "Honey we home-schooled the kids."

Honey, I Homeschooled the Kids by Nadia Sawalha and Mark Adderley

Adding a lengthy caption to her social media post, Nadia explained that at times, her decision to home school girls Kiki and Maddy and pushed her and Mark to the brink of divorce.

The doting mum's full caption read: "Our Kids HAVEN’T Been to SCHOOL for 6 YEARS!

"So we've learnt a few things along the way about home schooling ... we've had our fair share of highs and lows ... @mark_adderley and I were close to divorce a few times! But we've all made it through and are now blooming chuffed to be able to tell you all about how we did it!" they said in reference to their new book, Honey I home-schooled the kids.

