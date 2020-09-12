Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha returns to social media after taking six mysterious days off The 55-year-old disconnected her phone for the duration of her holiday

Nadia Sawalha is back on social media after spending six full days completely disconnected from everyone – including her family.

The Loose Women star posted several pictures of herself in bed on Saturday morning, and wrote alongside them: "I MISSED you guys!!! What a week I've had! NO PHONE, bonkers, but I loved it and am going to have a major life change!

MORE: The emotional story behind Nadia Sawalha's body confidence lingerie photos

"I will be doing a little LIVE tonight on our YOUTUBE so we can all have a chat. Just search The Sawalha Adderleys on YOUTUBE and hit the subscribe button and notification bell, so you can be notified when we go LIVE!"

Nadia Sawalha has enjoyed some time off away from TV and her family

She added: "God can't wait to see @mark_adderley and the girls AND find out how you've all been too! It's crazy how being without a phone for six days left me feeling like I've been away for weeks!"

She later quizzed fans about her husband Mark's behaviour, telling them: "Have you missed me you lovely lot? How has Mark been behaving? Bet it's been raisins raisins raisins?! Come in you know you can snitch on him!" Fans were delighted with her comeback with one commenting: "Think we all missed your beautiful smile and wonderful attitude to life welcome back hunny," whilst a second wrote: "Whoop! You are back, I have missed you. Hope you are all good."

READ: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has fans in stitches as she shows off underwear drawers

The star has revealed she is excited to be reunited with her husband Mark

Others were intrigued about Nadia's whereabouts, quizzing her on where she had gone and what sort of life changes she would be making.

"Are you allowed to reveal where you have been yet," wrote one of her 300,000 followers, whilst another one said: "Missed you so much, fair play for without tech for a whole week, that's amazing. What sort of life changes are you gonna make then?"

The mother-of-two has decided to keep mum and make her fans wait until Saturday night. "Join me LIVE tonight on YouTube and we can all chat!" she told an inquisitive follower.