Gary Lineker stuns fans with very rare photo of lookalike son! The former footballer shares four children with ex Michelle Cockayne

Gary Lineker's fans must have done a double-take when the former footballer recently shared a rare snapshot of his youngest son, Angus! The father-of-four took to Instagram in celebration of Angus's 23rd birthday – and followers were blown away by the striking similarities between father and son.

WATCH: Gary Lineker's son George shows he's lost his sense of taste from coronavirus

The black-and-white snapshot shows Angus in a black leather jacket and a white roll neck top, looking out into the distance. "He is your double Gary! Very handsome," one follower commented, while another remarked: "I thought that was you circa 1980!!"

A third told the 59-year-old: "You presented me with a sports trophy when I was 15 down at filbert st and you looked just like this but wearing a sheepskin coat and flares!!"

Gary shared a rare photo of his youngest son, Angus

Gary shares his four children with ex-wife Michelle Cockayne. Together, they are parents to George, 28, Harry, 26, Tobias, 24, and 23-year-old Angus. The former couple were married from 1986 until 2006.

Gary enjoys an especially close relationship with his boys. Back in April 2019, he recalled the devastating moment his son George was given just one night to live having been diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia.

The former footballer with his four boys

The Match of the Day presenter spoke about the heartbreaking time on BLANK podcast with Jon Daly and Giles Pale-Phillips, telling them: "I could cope with it while he was ill. I could cope with it while I felt there was hope. But there was a couple of times when they told us, they said, 'Honestly, we've got to warn you that we will be quite surprised if he makes it through the night.'

"It was a difficult feeling. It wasn't like a depressing feeling, it was more a – it was a fear and I used to have these awful dreams occasionally, of us carrying a little white coffin."

Gary shares his sons with ex-wife Michelle

Gary added that it was hope that kept him going. "I don't know why but at the same time whilst he was still alive, whilst he was being treated, whilst there was hope I was alright."

He added: "While it was always ups and downs and difficult times, there was always hope. We didn't lose him, so I don't feel we were dreadfully unfortunate, I think we were unbelievably fortunate because the odds of him making it were pretty low and he did."

