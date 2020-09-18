Andy Cohen brightened up his fans' day in more ways than one when he posted a too-cute photo with his son, Benjamin, on Friday.

The Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen host, 52, shared a snapshot of himself at the beach with his little boy and they were wearing matching yellow tops.

In the photo, Benjamin is staring adoringly at his daddy who is holding onto his hand.

MORE: 8 celebrity dads who have identical mini-mes

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andy Cohen shares super sweet video teaching his son to recognise the word daddy

His four million followers loved the picture and commented: "He is a DOLL" and "toooooo cute."

The Real Housewives creator shared the photo to raise money for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and quickly clocked up plenty of likes.

"You have until midnight to order a personalized message from me on Cameo," he wrote to his fans. "All money goes to the Biden campaign and we're at 100k right now!"

Andy welcomed his first child via surrogate in February 2019 and instantly announced: "I’m in love."

RELATED: Katy Perry reveals relatable parenting update following daughter Daisy's arrival

Andy welcomed his son via surrogate

He’s spent the COVID-19 lockdown with 18-month-old Benjamin and revealed it’s changed home-life for the better.

"We're madly in love," he told People magazine. "I’ve been trying to stay focused on benefits of the quarantine, and I've gotten to spend way more time with Ben than I otherwise would have. Just to be able to get up with him every morning and put him to bed every night, that's been incredible."

RELATED: Camille Grammer talks about dating following uterine cancer

Andy was overjoyed to become a dad

Andy continued: "He's walking now in a way that I can take him out on the street for walks, so that's a totally new thing. I wish that I could take him to the playground, but I just can't yet — but I love taking him out on walks."

In December 2019 he expressed his surprise at becoming a single parent and told Anderson Cooper: "When I was growing up and when we were growing up…I just never thought it would be possible, as a gay man, to grow up and have a family. And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.