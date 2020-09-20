Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella Cruise shares incredibly rare selfie The Others actress shares Isabella and Connor Cruise with the Hollywood actor

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella Cruise has delighted fans with an incredibly rare photo of herself on Instagram – and everyone's had a lot to say about her striking appearance.

MORE: Nicole Kidman gives very rare interview about children Isabella and Connor

The artist posted a close-up photo of herself wearing oversized sunglasses, with her black and green hair styled in a sleek do.

"Your skin looks soo good," one follower commented, while another wrote: "Your hair colour is amazing." A third added: "A stunning image, you look amazing."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Fans go wild for Nicole Kidman's hair transformation

People were just as complimentary about Bella's style too, with many commenting on her leopard print shirt, which she teamed with a leather jacket.

Nicole and Tom adopted Bella and her brother Connor, 25, during their marriage.

MORE: Bella Cruise shows her support for her family in rare post

READ: Nicole Kidman shares scary new look with fans

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shared a cool selfie on social media

Bella and Connor have followed in their dad's footsteps and are both Scientologists, and while they tend to keep out of the spotlight, Nicole previously opened up about her children's beliefs during an interview with Vanity Fair.

She said: "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

The Undoing star continued: "I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.

MORE: Nicole Kidman discusses major change impacting Keith Urban and their daughters

Bella lives in London with her husband Max Parker

"I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

The doting mum also spoke about Bella living in London, where she resides with her husband Max Parker. "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English.

"We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban, while Tom shares daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.