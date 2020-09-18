Everything you need to know about Gary Lineker – from family to Twitter controversies The star has enjoyed an incredible career

Former England captain Gary Lineker has lived a large chunk of his life in the spotlight, but how much do you actually know about the star?

We took a close look at the father-of-four's life, from his Twitter controversies to his past marriages and even his age.

WATCH: Gary Lineker's son George shows he's lost his sense of taste by downing vinegar

Gary Lineker Twitter controversy

With more than 7.6 million Twitter followers, it's no wonder that doting dad Gary has found himself at the centre of more than one social media storm.

The Match of the Day star doesn't hold back when it comes to his opinions, often using his enormous platform to talk about political issues.

Just last year, Gary butted heads with GMB's Piers Morgan online, with their argument going viral.

When discussing the government's decision to extend the 2019 suspension of parliament, Gary tweeted: "The government's argument that they're doing this for democracy is remarkably undemocratic."

Piers responded: "Says the man who has howled for 3yrs that we should ignore the result of a democratic vote..." and a public spat ensued.

Months earlier, Gary was forced to apologise after appearing to reveal the winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award live on air.

After one viewer pointed out that while reading out nominees' names, Gary had referred to one as "the main winner", the star took to Twitter to say: "I just [messed] up. Voting wasn't even open at that stage."

Also in 2019, Gary came under fire for lamenting Brexit, prompting former cricketer Jonathan Agnew to tweet: "Gary. You are the face of BBC Sport. Please observe BBC editorial guidelines and keep your political views, whatever they are and whatever the subject, to yourself. I’d be sacked if I followed your example. Thanks."

Gary wrote back: "Jonathan, I'm the face of my own Twitter account. I'll continue to tweet when I like and if folk disagree with me then so be it.

"Thank you so much for your concern, which, I imagine, wouldn't be a concern at all if you agreed with me."

Who is Gary Lineker's wife?

Gary has been married twice in his life, firstly to Michelle Cockayne in 1986.

The pair share four children together: George, 28, Harry, 25, Tobias, 24, and Angus, 22.

Twenty years after they tied the knot, however, it was announced that Michelle was divorcing Gary on the grounds of "unreasonable behaviour," and she later claimed that Gary's actions during their marriage had caused her "stress and anxiety."

In 2007 Gary started dating model Danielle Bux, who is 20 years his junior, after being set up on a blind date.

Two years later, as featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine, Gary and Danielle tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Italy.

However, in 2016 the pair announced they were to divorce amid reports that they parted ways because they had different ideas about starting a family together.

How old is Gary Lineker?

Gary is 59 years old, and will turn 60 in November.

Does Gary Lineker have children?

Gary has four children, and when the 59-year-old isn't fronting Match of the Day, he can be found at home or with the four children that he shares with ex-wife Michelle.

What is Gary Lineker's BBC salary?

Gary was was the highest-earning star with a salary of £1.75m in the 2019/20 financial year, but has now taken a £400,000 pay cut.

Where does Gary Lineker live?

The former goal scorer lives in Barnes, London.

He treated his social media followers to a peek inside his beautiful home in April, when he revealed that he had turned the living room into a makeshift studio because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The photo gave a rare look inside his luxurious property, revealing high ceilings, wooden floors and cream walls, and a large cobalt blue velvet sofa.

Who did Gary Lineker play for?

Over the course of his career, Gary played for Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and of course England.