Demi Moore sends fans wild with incredible Emmys throwback photo with Bruce Willis The former Hollywood couple have remained great friends since their divorce

Demi Moore was one of the many celebrities to share a throwback photo from the Emmy Awards pre-Covid on Sunday night ahead of the remote ceremony.

The Ghost actress delighted fans after posting a picture of herself linking arms with ex-husband Bruce Willis on the red carpet, dressed in a black gown, with her hair styled in a French plait.

Bruce, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tuxedo. "1987 Emmys… arriving in style," Demi wrote alongside the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Oh my god! The definition of glamour and grace, dream couple," while another wrote: "The good old days!" A third added: "And 35 years later and you don't look much different."

Demi Moore with Bruce Willis at the 1987 Emmy Awards

Scout Willis also commented on the snapshot of her parents, writing: "Omg dad's coat is sending me."

The ceremony was a big night for Bruce, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on Moonlight, which he won.

Demi and Bruce have stayed good friends since their divorce in 2000

The Die Hard actor was also a host that year. At the time, Demi and Bruce were engaged, and tied the knot two months after the Emmys, later welcoming their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The pair split up in 2000, with Demi going on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2005, before going their separate ways in 2013. Bruce, meanwhile, went on to marry Emma Hemming in 2009, welcoming two daughters with her, Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six.

Demi and Bruce with their daughters

Bruce and Demi often spend time together with Emma and the children, and the award-winning actor even spent some of the lockdown with his ex-wife and three oldest daughters.

Bruce quarantined in Idaho for several weeks with Demi and their girls, while Emma, Mabel and Evelyn remained in Los Angeles, as they were unable to leave due to the travel restrictions that were implemented at the time.

Scout opened up about the situation during a recent episode of the Dopey self-help podcast. She said: "My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters…

"My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in LA."

Bruce reunited with Emma and his youngest two daughters at the beginning of May, just in time for Evelyn's birthday celebrations.

