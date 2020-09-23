BBC broadcaster Simon Warr dies after cancer battle

BBC broadcaster Simon Warr has passed away following a short battle with cancer. The 65-year-old was a BBC regular, and often appeared on BBC Radio Suffolk. Simon was previously a teacher, and even starred on Channel 4's reality documentary, That'll Teach 'Em. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Simon announced that he was in a hospice suffering from a "very serious health condition".

Taking to Twitter at the time, Simon wrote: "Dear friends/followers, I’m unlikely to be on Twitter again. As some know already, I have a very serious health condition and am now receiving care in a hospice. I have asked a close friend to let you know the outcome, but I’d like to thank you all for your friendship and support."

The news of Simon's death was announced on his Twitter page. A post published on Saturday morning read: "It is with great sadness that I’ve been asked to let all Simon’s followers know that he passed away early this morning at the age of 65 after a short battle with pancreatic/liver cancer. He was surrounded by his family, as well as the love and prayers of his many friends.

Jeremy Vine mourned Simon Twitter

"We will be keeping Simon’s Twitter profile and other social media accounts active for now in order to continue sharing relevant information with his many friends and followers, as well as messages from his family. Thank you all for your love, encouragement and support for Simon."

Jeremy Vine tweeted his sympathy on Saturday, telling his followers that he was sad to hear of Simon's passing, adding that the talented broadcaster had "a passion for learning".

Jeremy's full post read: "I am very sad to hear this. Simon Warr brought huge energy to every appearance he made @BBCRadio2 and @JeremyVineOn5, and there were many. He had incredible zest and a passion for learning and debate."