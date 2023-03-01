Naga Munchetty's frustration at comments on not having children with husband James Haggar The BBC Breakfast star and her husband have been married for 18 years

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty is married to TV Director James Haggar and has previously opened up their decision not to have children, revealing that she has been branded "wicked" in the past.

Speaking on her podcast, Naga, 48, told listeners about her mother's reaction on discovering she didn't want children: "She was heartbroken when I told her that we weren’t going to have children," said Naga.

"We never tried and I never miscarried. We just never really wanted them. We kept putting the decision off, then life got better for us, we became more selfish ... and just didn’t find the time."

Naga Munchetty reacts to comments about babies

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live in 2020, Naga, who has been married to husband James for 18 years, said: "I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

The TV host added: "I'm past the age now where people expect me to have children. But people can be quite forthright: 'Oh, you can't have them?'

"I think people find it unusual that both in the relationship have agreed or decided or come to the conclusion that they don't want children."

The couple have been married for 18 years

Naga Munchetty's marriage to James Haggar

Naga went on to say that "funnily enough" she is "really good with babies". "I think I don't have that anxiety, so I can actually stop them crying," she said. "Which always surprises all of my friends with newborn babies because they're always a little bit scared when I take them."

The TV star and her husband James tied the knot in 2004 and live in Hertfordshire with their two cats.

Naga has previously revealed the secret to their lasting happy marriage, telling The Guardian in 2016: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right."

Naga on the golf course

Naga Munchetty's shared hobby with husband

Of their shared sporting passion, Naga added: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship.

"It gives us a few hours together when we're walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference. Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another."

