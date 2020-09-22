Matt Dawson makes rare move by sharing lovely picture with wife to announce split The sports star and his wife were married for 9 years

A Question Of Sport host Matt Dawson made a surprisingly rare move on Monday as he bounced back from his split from wife Carolin Hauskeller by sharing a lovely picture of them together.

The picture sees the former couple posing together whilst looking at the camera from a happier moment. The touching approach proved exactly what the star shared with fans, revealing that their split is "amicable" in his heartfelt message.

"We know this will be a surprise to most but after 11 years together Carolin and I have decided our relationship needs a new direction, bringing our marriage to an end," he wrote.

The couple married in 2011 after a two-year relationship. Despite the split, the rugby sports star and the model will remain friends to co-parent their sons Alex, seven, and Sami, six. Matt.

"The love for our beautiful boys grows stronger day by day as does our friendship as co-parents. To our dear friends please continue to support us as positively as you can for the next stage of our lives. It's vital that Alex and Sami understand that we will always be a united family."

Matt Dawson and his wife Carolin have parted ways

Matt, 47, was flooded with messages of support, with TV star Jason Donovan writing: "Sending love to you both mate. The Donovan's." Danny Care and Michael Vaughan added a series of heart-shaped emojis.

The surprise split comes shortly after the BBC announced their decision to drop Matt and his co-stars Sue Barker and Phil Tuffnell from A Question Of Sport. The popular trio were shocked to learn the news as the show undergoes a huge revamp.

The former couple share two young sons together

"Thanks for all the lovely messages. I'm not sure how to respond so I'll have a think," he tweeted at the time. "Needless to say I will miss @QuestionofSport immensely..."

