Reese Witherspoon drives fans wild with ageless throwback photo The Big Little Lies star has always been so stylish

Reese Witherspoon shared a stunning throwback to social media this week, and her fans couldn’t believe how well she's aged!

The 44-year-old took to Instagram, where she shared a snapshot of herself and Clueless star Paul Rudd.

Both were dressed up, with Reese wearing glossy red lipstick and a white V-neck while Paul rocked a dapper suit.

Paul smiled at the camera but young Reese appeared deep in concentration as she held her camera at arm's length in order to capture the shot.

The Oscar winner captioned the sweet image: "Wait a second... did #PaulRudd and I take the 'Selfie' in 1996?"

Reese's famous friends were quick to share their love for the snap.

Natalie Portman commented: "Thank you for this," and her Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair teasing: "I’m in love with this relic fit for the Smithsonian."

The O: The Oprah Magazine's official account left a comment, which read: "Reese Witherspoon: Inventor of the selfie," and actress Isla Fisher agreed, confirming: "The original."

Lots of Reese's other fans, meanwhile, were quick to point out how good the stars looked then, and how young they still look now.

Reese shared the sweet photo to Instagram

One wrote: "How have neither of you aged," while others chimed in: "Paul Rudd looks the same," and: "I speak for us all when I say OH MY GAWDDD."

Another fan pointed out the similarity between young Reese and her lookalike daughter Ava, who turned 21 earlier this month.

The Big Little Lies star shared several sweet photos of her daughter over the years to Instagram, where she wrote: "Happy birthday to my girl."

To mark the special occasion, Ava was presented with a glass of champagne and a rich chocolate cake, which looked delicious!

Reese shares Ava with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, and the former couple also have a son, Deacon, 16.

The star is now married to agent Jim Toth, and the pair are doting parents to their six-year-old son Tennessee.

