Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava's 21st birthday cake is so decadent - see photo The Big Little Lies actress unveiled the chocolate creation on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon had a huge reason to celebrate this week after her daughter Ava Phillippe turned 21. And she certainly did not disappoint with her choice of birthday cake!

PHOTOS: Netflix's The Home Edit's best ever celebrity home transformations

The Get Organised with The Home Edit star paid tribute to her only daughter, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, by sharing several sweet photos of her over the years. "Happy birthday to my girl," Reese captioned the most recent snap.

Reese's daughter Ava marked her 21st birthday with champagne and chocolate cake

To mark the special occasion, Ava was presented with a glass of champagne and a rich chocolate cake – how indulgent! Dressed in a white spotty dress, she posed for a photo in front of her cake, which was covered in milk chocolate frosting. We can't help but think her frock was a bold choice with the decadent creation, which was decorated with dark chocolate sprinkles covering the sides and two edible pink roses on top.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo of lookalike daughter Ava inside family's sprawling garden

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 incredible celebrity birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

Although Ava hadn't cut into the cake just yet, a stack of blue patterned plates and gold forks lay nearby, so we can't imagine the family could resist a taste for too long – especially since the model appears to have a sweet tooth!

Reese revealed her daughter has always loved cake!

Big Little Lies actress Reese also shared a black-and-white photo that showed a young Ava grinning as she munched on a slice of cake. "Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me," the doting mum wrote.

She continued: "Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe."

RELATED: 7 celebrity exes who co-parent the school run