Why Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's Emmys party was bittersweet The Little Fires Everywhere co-stars met up for a socially-distanced party

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington got together on Sunday evening to watch the Emmy Awards in the Legally Blonde star's garden.

And while they had a wonderful time, the event would have been bittersweet for the actors, as they remembered their late co-star, director Lynn Shelton, who worked alongside them on Little Fires Everywhere.

Lynn had been given a nod at this year's ceremony, having been nominated for Outstanding Director for a Movie, Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special.

The talented director tragically passed away in May from a previously unidentified blood disorder aged just 54.

When the shortlist was announced in August, Reese paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend.

The Morning Show star shared a screengrab on Instagram of Lynn's nomination, alongside the message: "This touched my heart. I miss you @thelynnshelton," followed by a heartbroken emoji.

The cast and crew from Little Fires Everywhere were incredibly close and Reese and Kerry have become great friends after working together.

On Sunday, the pair not only met up to watch the Emmy Awards, but to mark the end of 2020.

Like so many of us, the pair are "over" the year, and decided upon a New Year’s Eve-themed party, complete with 2021 sunglasses, hats and champagne flutes.

Asked why, Reese said, "Well, ‘cause we're ready for this year to be over." "You can do that? You could just end the year?" Jimmy asked. "Well, yeah, I mean, we're Emmy-nominated television producers," the actress joked, before Kerry began a 10-second countdown to 2021.

Reese shared photos from the evening on Instagram, including a behind-the-scenes picture of her getting ready with her glam squad.

The star also joked that it was the "shortest Emmys commute yet" as she shared a glamorous picture of herself posing with a glass of champagne in her garden before her guests arrived.

"Shortest #Emmys commute yet! Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow, @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight! @hellosunshine @televisionacad," she wrote.

