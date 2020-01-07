BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements has died suddenly at the age of 47, the corporation have confirmed. Stephen, a former Q Radio presenter, began working with BBC Northern Ireland in September. The dad-of-two started his radio presenting career on Citybeat, and then went on to host Q Radio's Breakfast Show for seven years before landing the "job of a lifetime" at the BBC.

BBC Northern Ireland director Peter Johnston said on Tuesday: "We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements. Our thoughts are with Stephen's family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time." Q Radio also tweeted: "We are heartbroken today to learn that our former Q Radio Breakfast show host, colleague and friend Stephen Clements has died suddenly at the age of 47." He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Stephen's last tweet on Monday shows a collage of his family alongside a red-heart emoji. His colleagues and friends have been quick to pay their respects to the late presenter, who was highly popular among his listeners. Autism NI, which Stephen was a patron of, was among those to post online tributes. "Autism NI are saddened to hear the sad passing of our Patron Stephen Clements," the charity tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and friends. Stephen was a great supporter for autism across Northern Ireland.

Colleague Vinny Hurrell wrote: "Stephen was one of the most approachable and down to earth people I’ve met since I started working in radio. From Q to BBC RU. Always friendly. Time to talk. Offer advice. Genuinely decent fella. My condolences to his family and friends x." Sky News reporter David Blevins remarked: "I have no words." Sara Neill added: "My heart is so sad. A friend, a radio husband, and the man who taught me so much about broadcasting."

