Andrea McLean's husband Nick makes VERY cheeky comment about 'hairdresser' wife The Loose Women star acted as hairdresser again on Sunday

Andrea McLean is a dab hand at hairdressing by now, after the coronavirus lockdown saw her pick up the scissors, razor and even hair dying kits for her husband Nick Feeney and their two children.

GALLERY: 14 of the most unbelievable celebrity school and teenage photos

Despite hairdressers and barbers reopening, the Loose Women star was back at it again on Sunday, but it wasn't the haircut that caught our attention – we can't get over Nick's reaction!

The Loose Women star took the razor to Nick's hair

After doing a couple's workout at the gym, the pair took to the garden so Andrea could shave Nick's hair. "Next part of my day, got the hairdresser round," the businessman said before Andrea jokingly replied: "My rates are very good."

Quick-witted Nick – who was shirtless apart from a plastic sheet to catch the spare hair – then made a very cheeky comment about his wife, who blushed and giggled after he remarked: "The extras are even better!"

MORE: Andrea McLean's clever beauty hack for glowing skin is so simple

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean's whole family undergo major hair transformations during lockdown

Showing off his finished look, Nick told fans: "Haircut done and I managed to convince the hairdresser to join me in the hot tub." As he panned the camera around, Andrea looked stunning wearing a bright red string bikini and rocking a glowing, makeup-free complexion as she relaxed in the hot water.

Nick convinced his 'hairdresser' to join him in the hot tub after his hair cut

Back in July, the roles were reversed after Andrea forgot to book an appointment at the hairdresser, and instead turned to her family for help with a DIY colour. "When you forget to book a hair appointment on the busiest day of the year…" the TV star captioned the video, before continuing: "Am I the last woman in Britain doing her own hair?"

Both Andrea and Nick could be seen sectioning parts of her hair to paint the dye onto her roots. And after revealing the finished result, it appears the 50-year-old doesn't need professionals to have immaculate, bouncy hair!

RELATED: Andrea McLean reveals mental health battle left her suicidal