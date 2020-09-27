Stacey Solomon shared an emotional message with fans at the weekend following a rare family visit.

The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a sweet behind-the-scenes clip of her grandma and Stacey's youngest son, one-year-old Rex.

In the short video, Stacey's grandma and the tiny tot sat outside at a table in what appeared to be a pub garden.

They both laughed and smiled and seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

The proud mum-of-three added a heartfelt caption to the video which read: "We've [driven] a little way to come and see my grandma. She lives quite far from us…

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals hidden family struggle with son Rex

Stacey continued: "I just love her so so much and feel so lucky to have her in our lives. I want to see her as much as I can. I can't wait to properly be [allowed] to cuddle her again."

She then shared a lovely snapshot of herself and her grandma sitting in chairs by the edge of the river with blankets on their laps. They each smiled and held onto a cup of tea.

The star captioned this picture: "We put some chairs out by the river and got the blankets out and made her a nice cup of tea. [heart emoji]."

Stacey shared a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of her family day

She went on: "She's back home now, we had such a lovely day and I miss her already [heart emoji].

Thinking of all of you who have lost grandparents or are unable to see them at the moment… Love you."

Many of the 30-year-old's fans clearly related to her post, and the former X Factor contestant later posted another Story in which she expressed her condolences to anyone who was finding the pandemic restrictions challenging.

"I really hope you're all OK tonight," the kind-hearted star wrote. Stacey continued: "Your messages about grandparents are really making me emotional…

"I can't stop thinking of those still shielding, the elderly without family and friends…those who lost grandparents without being able to be there… I'm so sorry."

