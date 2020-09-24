Stacey Solomon took to Instagram on Thursday to share a clip of her partner Joe Swash doing a little DIY.

As he fixed up their family home's beautiful fireplace, a wall full of family photos could be seen to the right of the former EastEnders actor – and some of the snaps were visible.

Mainly of the couple's one-year-old son Rex, we love the fact that the famous couple have dedicated an entire wall in their home to some of their most special memories.

The photo wall was visible to the right of Joe

It's been over 18 months since Stacey and Joe moved into their 'together home' with her two sons, and the pair have wasted no time in putting their own stamp on the property, where they welcomed their baby son Rex together in June 2019.

Both share regular glimpses inside their home on Instagram, showing their on-trend tropical bedding, Stacey's son Leighton's one-of-a-kind bed, and the amazing autumnal display the couple had installed outside the front door as an early birthday gift to Stacey.

The living room is one of the recent rooms to have a makeover, with the built-in shelving surrounding the television removed to make way for this neater space, where her children's toys are stored away in baskets, and baby Rex has his own ball pool next to the TV.

But our favourite room has to be the millennial pink laundry room Stacey unveiled in July.

We love Stacey's laundry room!

Not only did the mum-of-three apply pink vinyl to her cabinet doors, she also has colour-coded pink laundry baskets and faux flowers providing a pretty backdrop to a shelf where she stores her detergent.

How cool is that?!

