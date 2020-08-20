Stacey Solomon is off to Butlin's for a mini-break on Friday, and the Loose Women star revealed the clever way she packs her suitcase.

The mother-of-three takes her boys' wardrobe dividers out of their closets, and uses them as "suitcase dividers", neatly placing them into luggage, and adding clothes to each section.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon discusses plans for more children with Joe Swash

Stacey explained: "Use the boys' wardrobe dividers as case dividers. One for each pickle. It's the best way to keep their clothes organised and know exactly what they have."

But that's not all, the 30-year-old also empties her toiletries into little clear bottles, from moisturiser to shampoo and of course conditioner.

The end results of Stacey's packing efforts were so impressive!

Sharing a clip of herself squeezing liquid out of the bottles and into her miniature holiday containers, Stacey explained: "Transfer all my toiletries into pots. I take everything. Means I don't have to use any hotel freebies I can take them home with me."

Finally, the former X Factor star shared an impressive photo of her neatly packed cases, toiletries in tow.

We wish we were as organised as Stacey!

Before posting the packing hacks, she told her Instagram followers: "Before lockdown we booked to go to Butlin's for Zachary's 12th birthday and it was cancelled (obviously).

"We booked it back once they opened and it's come around so quickly. We go tomorrow, so I need to get myself in order and start getting ready."

In a separate series of social media clips, the presenter could be seen running errands before the family make their way to the coast, picking up everything from sun cream to hair scrunchies.

Stacey even found the time to poke fun at her boyfriend Joe Swash, who she said would "pack an Asda bag".

Alongside the picture of her packed suitcase, Stacey hilariously wrote: "Joe will pack an Asda bag."

There's always one!

