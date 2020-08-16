Stacey Solomon thrills fans with news about her latest achievement The Loose Women star has become a household guru

Stacey Solomon shared some incredible news with her fans at the weekend – and they were so happy for her! The Loose Women panellist posted a snapshot to Instagram on Sunday which showed her smiling with joy, her eyes closed as partner Joe Swash kissed her on the head and she held a gorgeous bouquet of pink and white flowers.

In the caption, the star explained why she was so thrilled. Stacey wrote: "These just came to the door... Turns out the book meeting went well [crying emoji] @penguinrandomhouse @eburybooks have said they would love to publish my book.

"So excited and a bit emotional. If it wasn't for you giving me the confidence to even dream it, this wouldn't be possible so thank you from the bottom of my heart. Better get my scrapbooks out..."

MORE: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's super-organised family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon discusses plans for more children with Joe Swash

The 30-year-old later shared a screenshot of some of the lovely comments she had received from some of her 3.6 million followers, all of whom keenly watch (and often copy) her home hacks and organisational projects, which she will expand on in the book.

One fan wrote: "Congratulations Stacey – I'm so happy for you! You're a little ray of sunshine and you 100% deserve this!" Others added: "Can't wait to order your book, you truly are an inspiration to all women. I constantly show my daughter all you've achieved!!

Stacey shared her exciting book news to Instagram

"Well done Stacey, you deserve this [red heart emoji]," and: "Oh my goodness how amazing! You are absolutely incredible, and I cannot wait to follow the journey. Happy weekend Stacey and fam!!"

READ: Stacey Solomon talks plans to expand family with Joe Swash

This won't be the first book for the mum-of-three, who released Stacey: My Story so Far back in 2011 and Happily Imperfect: Living Life Your Own Way last year.

The star hasn't yet revealed what her latest volume will be called or when it will be released, but there's no doubt plenty of people will be keen to snag a copy when it's out!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.