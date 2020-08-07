Stacey Solomon's genius heatwave hack is here to save you The Loose Women star is the queen of home hacks

Stacey Solomon is the queen of home hacks, and her latest tip is sure to help you cool off during the heatwave!

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star shared a photo of herself placing a half-full water bottle in the freezer, revealing that by only filling it up partially, you can add water whenever you're thirsty and it will be ice cold!

The star explained: "Don't forget to fill your water bottle halfway and lay it on its side in the freezer today! Stays nice and cool. And you can keep topping it up with fresh water."

Stacey and her family are certainly managing to come up with plenty of creative ways to beat the heat, from coaxing one-year-old son Rex into the shade with a hose to taking plenty of naps.

But Stacey's bottle hack isn't the only ingenious titbit she's shared with her followers this week.

On Friday, the 30-year-old told HELLO! the clever way she gets her sons to do their homework, and you'll be so impressed!

"Let them not do it, let them get a detention, and make them walk home," Stacey said.

"Zach has now missed two pieces of homework since he started in September because he hates having to walk home when he misses the school bus, and that's what you've got to do when you've got a detention because I'm not coming out at five o'clock to pick him up from school!"

Aside from adorable little Rex, Stacey is also doting mum to Zach and Leighton, each from previous relationships.

