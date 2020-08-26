Stacey Solomon shows off her favourite stretchmarks in an inspiring Instagram post The Loose Women star is so down-to-earth

Stacey Solomon opened up about how she feels about her body on social media on Wednesday – and there's no doubt the star's followers will be inspired!

The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of short videos showing off her stretch marks as she spoke about embracing so-called flaws. The empowering clips started with the mum-of-three sitting on the floor smiling, as her youngest son, one-year-old Rex, played nearby.

Stacey said: "Good morning, before I start the day and while he is happily playing with all my stationery, I just wanted to come on here and tell you about a campaign that Dove are doing called Skin Unfiltered.

"It's such an amazing campaign and they're basically just trying to encourage people to share unedited pictures of themselves because they've done studies that show that everything being smooth and perfect all the time has such a negative impact on people's mental health."

The star then rolled up her top to show one of her hips and added: "So I really wanted to be a part of this. I thought I'd kick mine off by showing you my favourite stretch marks.

"These are my favourite, not just because my hips had to grow so big so that I could get you and your brothers into the world," she said to little Rex, who looked up in surprise before Stacey continued.

"But also because in the sunshine they sparkle like glitter and I just love them, they go all the way around the back and they're my absolute favourite," she said. The 30-year-old followed her videos with a photo of her stretch marks, which she captioned with a heartfelt message.

It read: "Never be ashamed of who you are. Every tiny detail of your body tells a story of everything you've been through. All of the challenges you faced. The highs and lows of your story so far... So let's embrace every bit of us and start to be kinder to our beautifully diverse bodies.

"I can't wait to see your pictures, make sure you use the hashtag #doveunfiltered so I definitely get to see them." Stacey then finished by writing: "Without all of this there would be no Pickles," using her affectionate nickname for her sons.

As well as Rex, who she shares with her partner Joe Swash, the star is also a doting mum to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

