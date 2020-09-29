Gordon Ramsay has shared an unusually solemn message with his fans, drawing attention to the wildfires that are currently ravaging parts of the US.

The famous chef revealed that one of his favourite restaurants stateside was lost to fires on Monday, adding that he had been "blown away" by the food served at the Napa eatery over the years.

The father-of-five sent The Restaurant at Meadowood his condolences, adding that "myself and all the teams in London are sending you our best wishes".

Gordon signed off his post by telling areas affected by fires such as California, Oregon and Washington to "be safe".

His full post read: "It’s so sad to see the destruction that the wildfires on the West Coast of the US are having on families, businesses and restaurants. One that’s special to me is @therestaurantmw, which was lost in Glass Fire yesterday.

"I’ve been blown away by the stunning cuisine over the years in Napa. To @ckostow and his team, myself and all the teams in London are sending you our best wishes and know you will be back stronger than ever!

"California, Oregon and Washington be safe."

Gordon's fans were quick to share their sympathies, with many leaving sweet messages in the comment section of the Hell's Kitchen star's Instagram post.

"It's so heartbreaking, praying for them," wrote one.

"Unreal, so much loss," another added, with a third telling Gordon: "I live in the US now, and the wildfires are brutal indeed. Though, we were lucky enough that they did not affect us in such a bad way here in Denver, Colorado. Though the quality of air was really bad for a while and caused allergies, and people with chronic health issues were really effected."

