Gordon Ramsay pays tribute to wife Tana with romantic new post The Hell's Kitchen presenter has been married for 24 years

Gordon Ramsay may have shot to fame for being a grumpy celebrity chef, but off-screen, the family man is a devoted husband and father. The Masterchef Junior presenter showed his softer side on Sunday, when he posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife Tana, in honour of her birthday.

The dad-of-five took to Instagram, where he shared a snap of himself and Tana cuddled up close together. Gordon wore a striped T-shirt while his wife rocked a stunning orange sundress and both smiled at the camera.

The chef captioned the sweet photo with a message of love for his wife, which read: "Happy birthday gorgeous @tanaramsay lots of love xxxx."

Many of Gordon's followers sent Tana birthday wishes, including presenter Matt Baker and retired footballer Robbie Keane. Other fans shared how much they liked the photo, with one commenting: "I love this picture so much!!!"

Another added: "Stunning couple," while a third teased the chef: "What is on the birthday menu Gordon? X." Something delicious, no doubt! Gordon and Tana, who was celebrating turning 46, tied the knot in 1996.

Gordon shared a sweet new photo with wife Tana

The couple went on to be doting parents to their daughters Meghan, 22, Holly, 20, and Tilly, 18, as well as Holly's twin brother Jack and much younger brother Oscar, one. The family usually split their time between London and Los Angeles but spent lockdown at one of their three houses in Cornwall.

On Friday, devoted mum Tana shared a lovely photo of her family to her Instagram account. The sweet snapshot showed all of her and Gordon's children lying down together with big smiles on their faces as they looked up at the camera.

Tana captioned the photo: "Family time @gordonramsay. So blessed." Her followers were touched by the lovely image and sweet caption, with their comments including: "Lovely family," "Absolutely love your family," and: "Beautiful family."

