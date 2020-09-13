Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana shares picture of son Oscar – and he's his dad's double! The family are currently staying at the Cornish holiday home

Gordon and Tana Ramsay's son Oscar is one adorable tot! The proud mother-of-five wished her followers a "Happy Sunday" by sharing the most gorgeous picture of her youngest son and we are in love!

The blond-haired one-year-old can be seen sitting on his high chair, presumably waiting for his breakfast, whilst looking towards the camera.

"Oh my, what a cutie," a fan commented. Another one wrote: "Oh my goodness he is perfect!!!"

Oscar Ramsay is looking more adorable than ever

A third couldn't help but comment on how much he looks like his dad, writing: "Mini Gordon."

It's not the first time that the toddler has been likened to his celebrity dad. On Friday the 53-year-old proved that Oscar is his mini-me thanks to the funniest video of them both dancing.

The celebrity chef welcomed the weekend by posting an old TikTok clip of himself, dancing to a remix of Nightcrawlers hit Push The Feeling On, which sees him bust out some moves alongside a moving car.

But this time, Gordon cut in a few clips of little Oscar showing off some serious rhythm as he appears to dance alongside his dad, shaking his hips and cracking a huge smile for the camera.

Gordon and his family are currently staying in Cornwall

Needless to say, Gordon's fans wasted no time in commenting on the heartwarming video, with one writing: "OMG! Best video I've ever seen!" Another added: "Baby Gordon just took it to a whole other level."

The video and Sunday's picture were taken in Cornwall, where the Ramsays have a holiday home.

Both Gordon and Tana have been keeping fans updated on their time there, with the celebrity chef recently posting some more family snapshots over the bank holiday weekend, showing him and Oscar enjoying a swim together.

The images are thought to have been taken in the incredible swimming pool at the family's property, which features a transparent wall overlooking the Cornish coast.

Oscar is clearly in his element in the water, wearing a big smile as his dad supported him. "Swimming lessons done!" Gordon, 53, wrote.