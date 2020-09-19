Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video of one of the delicious looking meals available at his restaurant – avocado and poached egg on toast!

MORE: Gordon Ramsay celebrates incredible milestone

But his scrumptious video caused quite a stir, with many of his food-loving followers taking to the comment section to explain that they would have done things differently.

"Why poach it? Just a fried egg on top will do, never mind the presentation," wrote one.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oscar Ramsay takes after dad in new meal video - and it's hilarious!

"It's raw!" added another, with a third writing: "Chili flakes on avocado?"

Others were quick to note that they weren't fans of the popular vegetable.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar's verdict on lunch cracks fans up

Gordon shared a photo of the dish on Instagram

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's controversial menu item baffles fans

"I just can't eat avocado. The texture is horrific," noted another social media user.

Gordon often shares photos of the incredible dishes served at his restaurants on Instagram, and even keeps his fans up to date with business news, such as on Thursday when he marked an impressive milestone.

The Hell's Kitchen star revealed that it had been 22 years since he opened his eponymous restaurant in London, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

The celebrity chef, who recently landed a new BBC TV show, celebrated the occasion by announcing a promotion to one of the members of his team.

Gordon celebrated the impressive milestone with a sweet post

Taking to Instagram to share a video from outside the restaurant, Gordon wrote: "22 years at @RestaurantGordonRamsay. 22 years ago today we opened the doors to Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and for 19 of them we've maintained 3 stars in the @michelinguide."

He continued: "But the restaurant hasn't been what it is without the team behind it… that's why I'm excited to make @chef.mattabe Co-Chef Patron of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Thank you to all the diners who have made the past 22 years what the restaurant is today and cheers to 22 more!"

Gordon has several restaurants – both fine dining and casual eateries – around the world, including 15 in London alone.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.