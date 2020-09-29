Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is the spitting image of him in hilarious photo They are identical!

Gordon Ramsay caused something of a stir on social media when he shared a cute new photo of his son Oscar.

READ: Gordon Ramsay confirms surprising career move

The celebrity chef, who shares five children with wife Tana, admitted that his 17-month-old boy was clearly following in his footsteps after the youngster mimicked the star's unimpressed facial expression.

"Good morning like father like son..." the proud dad teased in the caption, which prompted a flurry of comments from fans. "He has the face of a rising food critic," said one follower, while another joked: "Dear God there's two of them." A third post read: "That look priceless."

However, Gordon's wife Tana quickly retorted: "You stole my picture!!!! X." The couple's 18-year-old daughter Tilly then hit back: "@tanaramsay actually you both stole my picture!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oscar Ramsay takes after dad in new meal video - and it's hilarious!

Earlier this month, the TV star joked that little Oscar sometimes shares his temperament. In a recent video posted on the one-year-old's Instagram page, his son seemed to be as frustrated with his meal as his dad notoriously is when he sees food that doesn't pass muster.

READ: Gordon Ramsay makes surprising revelation about cooking for his family

WATCH: 6 times celebrity chefs have caused chaos on TV

The short clips showed his sister Tilly attempting to feed her young brother some pasta, by angling the spoon he was holding towards his mouth. "Hold, scoop," she carefully instructed as Oscar hilariously blew raspberries. "Ah, Oscar! I give up with you child," she went on.

The celebrity chef shares this funny snap of his little boy

The video's caption read: "@tillyramsay is trying to feed me dinner but it’s not working… thanks for cleaning up my mess @hollyramsayy & @truffleramsay & Bruno."

Oscar is Gordon's youngest child with wife Tana, who he married in 1996. The couple also shares Tilly, Meghan, 21, and twins Holly and Jack, 20.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.