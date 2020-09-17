Gordon Ramsay celebrates incredible milestone

Gordon Ramsay had another reason to celebrate on Thursday, as he marked 22 years since he opened his eponymous restaurant in London, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. The celebrity chef, who recently landed a new BBC TV show, marked the occasion by announcing a promotion to one of the members of his team.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's controversial menu item baffles fans

Taking to Instagram to share a video from outside the restaurant, Gordon wrote: "22 years at @RestaurantGordonRamsay. 22 years ago today we opened the doors to Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and for 19 of them we've maintained 3 stars in the @michelinguide."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay announces exciting news about his restaurants

He continued: "But the restaurant hasn't been what it is without the team behind it… that's why I'm excited to make @chef.mattabe Co-Chef Patron of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Thank you to all the diners who have made the past 22 years what the restaurant is today and cheers to 22 more!"

Gordon has several restaurants – both fine dining and casual eateries – around the world, including 15 in London alone.

GALLERY: Inside Gordon Ramsay's 3 homes in London, LA and Cornwall

While his passion lies with being a chef, Gordon recently announced a surprising career move with the news that he will soon be hosting the brand new BBC game show, Bank Balance.

Gordon Ramsay celebrated 22 years since he opened his restaurant

In a statement released on Friday, Gordon said: "This is going to be truly epic. It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance.

"I'm so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!"

The celebrity chef is already an international star on the small screen thanks to Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars, Gordon's Great Escapes as well as the UK series Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.