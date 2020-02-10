Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt and husband James Cannon have split after eight years of marriage

Joanne Froggatt, star of Downton Abbey and Liar, and her husband James Cannon have separated after eight years of marriage. The sad news was revealed in an interview the actress gave with the Telegraph magazine over the weekend. "We've actually been separated for a little while," explained Joanne after being asked about her husband of eight years.

The 39-year-old, who played Anna Bates in the much-loved ITV drama Downton Abbey, continued: "I'm looking to the future… I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens." Although she and James, who worked as an IT consultant, didn't have children, the actress revealed that it wasn't something she was ruling out completely. On the prospect of having a family, she said: "If it happens, it happens." She continued: "And if it doesn't, I hope I'll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life."

Joanne and James have split after eight years of marriage

In a 2015 interview with the Telegraph, the actress praised her "perfect" relationship with her husband. "He's passionate about film and theatre, so we have a common interest – and he's not in the business, so it's perfect," she said. Joanne and James wed in a romantic ceremony in Oxford in 2012 after dating for a number of years, and lived in Buckinghamshire. The couple even set up their own production company together called Run It. According to reports, the couple intend on continuing to work together on projects for the company despite their split.

Fans of the actress will be pleased to know that she will be back on our screens soon for the second series of ITV drama Liar. The series returns to investigate the suspected murder of serial rapist, Andrew Earlham, played by Ioan Gruffudd. Joanne plays Laura, a suspect in the killing along with her sister Katy, DI Vaness Harmon, and Laura's ex-boyfriend and son.

