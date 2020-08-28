Joanne Froggatt opens up about turning 40 in heartfelt new post The Downton Abbey star has cause to celebrate!

Joanne Froggatt reflected on turning 40 in a new post on Instagram this week.

Taking to the social media site on Thursday, the star posted a photo of herself wearing a black sleeveless top and a stunning silver statement necklace, with her blonde hair in loose waves.

The Downton Abbey actress smiled as she held up a large light green drink which contained a straw and two small gold helium balloons in the shape of the numbers 4 and 0.

Joanne accompanied the lovely picture with a heartfelt caption in which she wrote about her feelings about turning 40 and the fact that there can be a stigma about the birthday, especially in the acting profession.

It began: "This is 40 [red heart emoji]. So I turned 40 last weekend and I felt I couldn’t let it pass without saying that from the moment I turned 39 I was constantly asked how I felt about being nearly 40…

"I can now answer that question. I feel fantastic. As a woman (especially in the industry I’m in) I felt that 40 was seen as this negative milestone. 'Are you fearful of losing your looks?'

"'Are you worried about being a woman in this industry and being 40?' 'Don’t forget the clock is ticking, when are you going to have a baby?'

"'There is less work for actresses over 40 does that worry you?' Are just some of the questions I’ve been asked over the last year."

The blonde beauty turned 40 this month

However, Joanne revealed that she doesn't let those negative stereotypes hold her back, writing: "I feel so incredibly grateful for my first 40 years of life.

"I feel the happiest and most comfortable in my own skin that I have ever felt. I am wiser, calmer, more confident in myself and my own decisions than I was in my 20s.

"I am so fortunate to have the most wonderful people in my life, who have gone out of their way to make me feel special and loved…40 is amazing!"

The former Coronation Street star finished her post with three heart emojis, and her fans were quick to share how much they loved her positive message.

One commented: "You are truly wonderful! Welcome to the 40s club," while another wrote: "What a beautiful, inspirational post! You look amazing and are even more of an amazing person!"

