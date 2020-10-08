Amanda Holden gives new update on Simon Cowell following bike accident The Britain's Got Talent judge has been keeping in regular contact with Simon Cowell following his accident

Simon Cowell has been keeping a low profile following his bike accident in August, as he recovers from a broken back.

The Britain's Got Talent star is determined to make a full recovery, and has been resting at his home in Malibu with round the clock care ever since.

On Thursday, his good friend and fellow judge Amanda Holden gave a new update on the music mogul during an appearance on Loose Women.

VIDEO: Amanda Holden talks about Simon Cowell's recovery

Chatting to the panel, Amanda revealed: "He's doing well. I keep in touch with Lauren [Silverman] every week, it was his birthday yesterday and he turned 61. He is just doing well.

"His will and determination to get better himself better is inspiring."

Amanda Holden opened up about missing Simon Cowell on BGT

She added that being with Lauren and their son Eric is also motivating Simon to focus on his recovery.

Simon – who turned 61 on Tuesday – was treated to a thoughtful hamper from Amanda when he broke his back at the beginning of August.

"When he had the accident I sent him socks, Angel Delight, a book and Lego," she revealed, adding that for his birthday, she chose to send him flowers, so that Lauren could enjoy the benefits of them too.

Simon has been absent from BGT following his bike accident

Simon has been absent from Britain's Got Talent, and Amanda is missing him on the show.

"I miss Simon like crazy, I think Ashely [Banjo] is doing a brilliant job but there's a lack of silliness, let's say," she said.

The star added that she was certain that Simon would be back on TV as soon as he has made a full recovery.

The music mogul is recovering in Malibu with his family

When the news broke that Simon had broken his back, the dad-of-one reassured his fans that he was doing okay.

"Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

"I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

