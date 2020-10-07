Simon Cowell enjoys low-key birthday celebrations with son Eric in Malibu The America's Got Talent judge is recovering from a broken back

Simon Cowell has had an eventful year, and is currently recovering from a broken back following a bike accident in August.

But on Wednesday, the music mogul had something to smile about, as he celebrated his 61st birthday.

MORE: Simon Cowell looks unrecognisable in epic throwback photo from the bath

The star is currently staying at his Malibu mansion, and will no doubt be spoilt by his son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman on his special day.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Simon Cowell's son Eric steals the show during rare TV appearance

Last year, when Simon turned 60, he certainly celebrated in style.

The dad-of-one went to Nobu with his family for an intimate dinner. They were joined by Simon's Britain's Got Talent co-star Alesha Dixon, his America's Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel and Simon's ex and close friend Terri Seymour.

Simon Cowell will be celebrating his birthday at home with son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman

Simon had also planned to host a party in London to mark his 60th year, but was forced to cancel it due to scheduling conflicts.

The 61-year-old is renowned for throwing a good party, and will no doubt make up for lost time when he is back to full health, and when coronavirus restrictions allow.

MORE: Simon Cowell receives major news as he recovers from bike accident

READ: Simon Cowell suffers from major personal loss - details

For his 50th birthday, the talented judge hosted his famous friends at a VIP party at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

Guests included Terri Seymour and Naomi Campbell, as well as Cheryl and Dannii Minogue.

The music mogul is recovering at home after breaking his back

Other stars recorded birthday wishes for the X Factor judge, including David and Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Aniston.

These were reportedly displayed on giant screens at the venue, which was decorated with giant tanks full of mini sharks.

MORE: Simon Cowell's recovery takes an unexpected turn

While Simon has been keeping a low profile during his recovery, his friend Sinitta recently gave fans an update on his condition. "It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary," she told Entertainment Daily.

Simon's son Eric will no doubt make sure his dad has a special birthday

"He's taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he's not paralysed. But he's got to take his time and get well."

After breaking his back in at the beginning of August, Simon reassured his fans that he was doing okay. "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

"I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.