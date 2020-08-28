Simon Cowell is in recovery after breaking back – all the details The music mogul broke his back in several places

It’s been nearly three weeks since Simon Cowell broke his back and underwent a gruelling six-hour operation and now HELLO! has all the details of his accident and how the America’s Got Talent judge is doing post-surgery.

How did Simon Cowell break his back?

Simon was rushed to hospital on 8 August after he fell from his electric bike on the grounds of his Malibu mansion. His spokesperson told TODAY:

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

The spokesperson later added: "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening."

Simon is being cared for by his partner Lauren and their son Eric

Where is Simon Cowell recovering from his broken back?

As places to rest and recuperate go, it doesn't get much better than Simon's sprawling $24 million Malibu home, which has the benefit of being spread across one floor so he doesn't have to worry about trying to walk up and downstairs.

The 60-year-old purchased the home for himself, his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric back in 2017. It boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sits on a 1.63-acre estate overlooking the ocean.

It also boasts a pool, hot tub, koi pond, and a tennis court - which Simon will have to wait a little longer to be able to use.

Simon hopes to be back at work soon

Is Simon Cowell able to walk after breaking his back?

The music mogul broke three vertebrae in the fall and had a steel rod inserted in his back. But two weeks after his fall, he proved he was making a speedy recovery when he was spotted taking his first steps out following the incident.

Simon was photographed by The Sun travelling to the hospital in the back seat of a car for a check-up.

How is Simon Cowell recovering from his broken back?

Not surprisingly Simon had a lot of people worried about his health, including his co-judges on both America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent.

His temporary AGT replacement, Kelly Clarkson, updated fans just a few days after his surgery and wrote on Instagram: "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT."

Simon received a new three-wheeled bike from Howie Mandel

While singer Alesha Dixon revealed she had spoken to Simon’s girlfriend, Lauren.

"I've spoken with Lauren who's been keeping me updated, I've not been able to stop thinking about them all, it's absolutely horrific.

"We're all devastated and worried about Simon but the positive thing is he's in good spirits and Lauren says slowly he's on the mend."

What has Simon Cowell said about his accident?

Simon proved he hadn’t lost his sense of humour when he gave fans an update: "Some good advice," he wrote on a social media post. "If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

He added: "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone, Simon."

