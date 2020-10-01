Simon Cowell receives big news during recovery from bike accident The America's Got Talent star broke his back in August

Simon Cowell has been keeping a low profile since breaking his back during a bike accident in August, as he recovers at home in Malibu.

But the America's Got Talent judge has received some big news that will no doubt put a smile on his face.

Along with Victoria Beckham, he ranked highly in a new global league table, as one of the highest-earning celebrity business moguls.

Both the music boss and former Spice Girl earned £34million each in annual revenue, and were joint 12th on the table.

Simon owns entertainment company Syco, both a record label and talent agency, which also produces TV and film.

Simon Cowell has ranked highly in a new star-studded business poll

The research was published by marketing firm Digitaloft, and the pole ranked American rapper Dr. Dre in the top spot.

Other big names who made the list include Kanye West, who was in second place, earning around £1billion from his Yeezy label. Kim Kardashian was placed in the tenth spot, with her beauty empire earning £77million a year.

The music mogul is recovering at home after breaking his back

Rihanna, Jessica Alba, Jessica Simpson and Kate Hudson were also among the top ten on the list for their respective businesses.

Fans have been sending their well-wishes to Simon, who has taken a back seat from work to fully recover.

According to his close friend Sinitta, the Britain's Got Talent star has seen a miraculous change in his wellbeing, two months after a bike accident broke his back in three places.

Simon is resting at home with partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric

Luckily for Simon, he was not "paralysed" after falling off his electric bike outside his Malibu home and has finally been able to "take a few steps".

"It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary," Sinitta told Entertainment Daily.

"He's taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he's not paralysed. But he's got to take his time and get well."

After breaking his back in August, Simon reassured his fans that he was doing okay. "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

"I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

