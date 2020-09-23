Simon Cowell suffers major personal loss: details The Britain's Got Talent star has parted ways with his Beverly Hills home

Simon Cowell made the decision to sell his luxury property in Beverly Hills just recently, receiving $14.5million for the Trousdale Estates home. But despite the princely sum, the sale surprisingly counts as a loss for the Britain's Got Talent mogul.

MORE: Britain's Got Talent: where are the child stars now?

Simon bought the four-bedroom mansion back in 2011 for $15.5million. And according to Variety, he remodelled the property three times, but never actually lived in it. The buyer is reported to be Alexander Soleimani, an LA dentist-turned-real estate investor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike

The news comes just one month after Simon offloaded his main residence in Beverly Hills for $25million. He is also selling his Hidden Hills ranch, which he recently purchased from his former protégé Leona Lewis.

MORE: Simon Cowell reveals health fears for son Eric in rare interview about family life

Not that the 60-year-old needs to worry; he still owns a $24million Malibu estate – where he recently broke his bank in a bike accident – as well as homes in the UK and New York City.

Simon with longterm partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric

It's been a difficult time for Simon. He has been recovering "slowly" in his Malibu home and as such has had to give up his judging seat on both Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent.

Progress might be slow, but the father-of-one is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery.

MORE: Simon Cowell makes cheeky appearance on Britain's Got Talent – did you spot him?

At the time, Simon reassured his fans that he was doing okay. "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

Simon has been forced to give up his seat on BGT

The accident has forced the star to miss out on this year's BGT semi-finals, with Diversity star Ashley Banjo stepping in for him on the judging panel.

While reports have indicated that Simon has been forced to pull out of filming altogether, HELLO! understands that no final decision has been made yet, and he could well make an appearance, likely via video link, later on.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.