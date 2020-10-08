Jane Seymour stuns fans with photos of before-and-after makeover The star is proud to be all natural

Jane Seymour is used to a Hollywood transformation or two, but her latest makeover is quite possibly her most show-stopping yet.

The Meeting the Fockers actress, 69 shared some incredible photos on Instagram which saw her transform into her character on the medieval show Glow and Darkness and fans found it fascinating.

Jane appeared bare-faced and wearing a dressing gown in the first image before she showcased two other phenomenal looks - including a much older version of her character.

MORE: Jane Seymour reveals MIchael Douglas didn't recognise her in new role

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrities real names revealed

"Transformations into Eleanor of Aquitaine throughout time!" she captioned the montage. "The teams here on #GlowAndDarkness are phenomenal, so much talent! Which version is your favourite so far?"

Her followers then shared how amazing they thought she looked and commented: "I love them all," and "wowable transformations".

Jane recently reflected on her time as a Bond girl and made a surprising revelation about being part of Live and Let Die in the seventies.

MORE: Jane Seymore gives exclusive interview to HELLO! magazine - see the photoshoot

RELATED: Michelle Pfieffer's terrifying photos leave fans speechless

Jane was unrecognisable as her new character

She told Looper: "It's quite interesting at my age, since it's 50 years later almost that people still stop me in the street and remember or just say, 'Oh, I just saw your movie Live and Let Die. You're a Bond girl,' but mercifully I've done other things since."

Jane has indeed made her mark in Hollywood with a glittering career including roles in Dr Quinn: Medicine Woman, Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method and numerous other projects.

MORE: Jane Seymour divorces husband of 22 years

Jane has a new show Glow and Darkness

She’ll next star alongside Hollywood legend Robert De Niro in the movie The War with Grandpa.

At the age of 67 Jane posed for Playboy and is proud of being all natural. She told People magazine: “I haven’t done any surgeries or injections or anything. haven’t done any of it.

Jane started out completely makeup free

"So I still look like me. Every day I’m kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know, and I don’t recognise them. I’m authentically being me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.