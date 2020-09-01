Sofia Vergara wows with sensational throwback bikini video - and she’s a blonde! The star is happily married to Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara turned up the heat with a show-stopping, throwback bikini video which left fans completely blown away.

The Modern Family actress paid tribute to her days as a model in the 90s with a short clip from a swimsuit photoshoot which she shared to Instagram on 28 August.

Sofia, 48, posed up a storm in a shiny, purple two-piece and showcased a kilowatt smile as the camera followed her around.

Her famous, long, dark locks were nowhere to be seen as blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders instead.

At one point the America’s Got Talent judge even blew kisses to the camera.

Sofia’s fans loved the throwback and quickly commented, calling her a "goddess" and "a dream".

Sofia is proud of her days as a model

The Colombian-born star joined the panel of the NBC talent show for its 15th season, alongside returning judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

It’s her first major TV gig since Modern Family wrapped its 11th and final season earlier this year.

In addition to her successful Hollywood career, Sofia is also happily married to her actor husband, Joe Manganiello, 44, who she tied the knot to in a lavish wedding in 2015 after a year of dating.

The Magic Mike star shared the secret to his successful marriage in an interview with People magazine.

Sofia and Joe vacation before lockdown

He said: “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. We’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves."

Joe added: "I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it."

The lovebirds often gush about one another and are regularly spotted engaging in public displays of affection.

