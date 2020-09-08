No filters here! Jennifer Garner shared an all-natural selfie to Instagram and her fans couldn’t get enough of it.

The Hollywood star lit up her social media with a snapshot on a blustery beach at sunset, and her followers immediately praised her for her beauty and her poignant message.

Jennifer, 48, went makeup-free for the Labour Day weekend photo when she bid farewell to summer and paid tribute to the teachers and the children who are headed back to virtual school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE: Jennifer Garner impresses fans with glimpse inside home gym in LA

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shows off her impressive dance moves with ballerina Tiler Peck - you have to see it

"Thank you for the gifts and lessons of this summer," she wrote. "God bless teachers, faculty, and administrators as they guide us through this big question mark of a school year.

"Bless the parents trying to make it all work. And the children who are learning to make the best of things in ways we couldn’t have predicted.

"Help us remember we hold each other in our hands. And please God, preserve our collective sense of humor. Amen."

READ: Jennifer Garner shares peek inside monochrome bedroom

Jennifer was all-natural

Jennifer shares three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, twelve, and Samuel, eight, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and they’ve been co-parenting them during the lockdown.

She told Ellen DeGeneres during a virtual interview on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show that although the kids have "been doing great" there have been a couple of incidents she’s had to deal with.

MORE: Jennifer Garner forced to defend herself following weight comment

Jennifer hasn't needed her glam squad during lockdown

One of which was when she let her youngest son clean the bathroom by himself.

"I walked in and he had put so much bathtub cleaner in it and then just fill it with water and emptied it out, so it had coated the inside of the tub, and it took me like 20 minutes of scrubbing.

"So we had to take a step back and say, that was thorough, there was a lot of cleaner, but it would have eaten your skin off, so let’s try again."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.