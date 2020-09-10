Naomi Watts' face is unrecognisable after using face filters on Instagram The actress is normally all-natural

Naomi Watts left fans open-mouthed after sharing an unbelievable video to Instagram in which she’s totally unrecognisable.

The Australian star, 51, who is known for her natural beauty, looked anything but in her latest social media post.

However, the horrifying results thankfully aren’t permanent as it was just a filter changing up her look. Not that it made her appearance any less scary. So much so her fan and celebrity followers felt they had to comment.

Michelle Pfeiffer branded her look "terrifying" and Josh Brolin could barely look at it.

WATCH: Naomi Watts is unrecognisable after adding intense filter to her Instragram video

Some of her followers jokingly said she looked like Owen Wilson, but for the most part they just felt they needed to avert their eyes.

Naomi revelled in the comments and seemed thrilled her video had both amused and horrified her fans.

She regularly uses her Instagram feed to poke fun at herself and to give a little insight into her life - especially during the COVID-19 lockdown,

Naomi looked terrifying

Naomi has spent quarantine with her children, Sasha, 13, and Kai, eleven, and their father - who is her ex-partner of eleven years - Liev Schreiber, 52.

She has spoken about the importance of maintaining a family unit with the Ray Donovan star explaining to the Sunday Times: "Having a good relationship has always been our endgame, and we’ve put a lot of energy and effort into making that so."

Naomi shares her sons with ex Liev Schreiber

She continued: "It’s not always a cakewalk, as they say in America. But it makes complete sense that it is an absolute priority because it really matters to the children.

"You can see how there are so many things that can make a kid feel anxious, and knowing that their parents can be in the same room and joyfully, it means a lot to them."

Naomi is in a relationship with actor Billy Crudup, 52, and Liev has been dating model, Taylor Neilson, for several years.

