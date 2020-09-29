Khloé Kardashian looks unrecognisable in throwback photo and fans react The TV star loves a makeover

What a difference 30 years makes!

Khloé Kardashian's appearance has changed a lot over the years and her fans got to see just how much when her mum Kris Jenner shared an epic throwback photo of her girls on Tuesday.

The mumager posted a cute Instagram snapshot of sisters Khloé, Kim and Kourtney sitting on their grandmother's lap, but it was Khloe, 36, who stole the show.

The youngest of the three siblings sported light brown, curly hair and looked so different from how she does today that fans couldn’t help but comment.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian reveals debilitating health battle she has suffered since childhood

Loading the player...

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian hosts an epic party for her neices and nephews

"That looks nothing like Khloé," wrote one, while another said: "SOOOO different."

Many made reference to how much she looks like her grandma calling them "twins" and "grandma's spitting-image".

Of course, there were plenty of comments about the girl's adorable, matching outfits and Kim, and Kourtney’s appearance too.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian shows support for Kanye West in latest post

READ: 9 surprising facts about the Kardashian kids who may not know

Khloe, Kim and Kourtney with their grandmother: Who is who?

While they have also grown-up and undergone their own transformations Kris' followers insisted they could still tell it was them.

Khloé is no stranger to changing up her look and thrills fans with her ever-changing appearance on social media.

The busy mum-of-one says she also makes it her mission to instill confidence in her daughter - who is almost two.

Khloé loves changing her apperarance

"It's my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it's OK to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"My whole family is a melting pot of race and skin tone and hair colour and height - everything. That's our reality and our children need to know how beautiful diversity is."

READ: The Kardashians' interior designer reveals secrets of working with Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kendall and Kylie

Khloé suprises fans with her ever-changing looks

In addition, she does affirmations with True and is slowly introducing her to makeup.

Although she’s still young, Khloé, told Refinery29 that she wants True to see makeup as "something you enjoy".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.