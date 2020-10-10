Fiona Bruce reveals the 'insane' thing she does at home Are you surprised?

Fans are used to seeing Fiona Bruce in a professional work mode, but the BBC veteran has given an insight into her home life – and it sounds like she well and truly lets her hair down!

The Question Time host has previously said she hates it when she's at a party and no one's dancing, so much so that she wouldn't consider her drinks and dinner parties at home a success, until her guests let loose.

Speaking on Room 101 in 2015, Fiona said: "Parties were nobody dances are boring. There's nothing worse, I think, when you get invited around, people start having few drinks, there's great music and people just stay put.

WATCH: Fiona Bruce reveals surprising thing she loves to do at home

"For me, if people come round to the house and we have dinner or drinks even, and it doesn't end with a bit of dancing, even if it's just dancing in the kitchen, it's not a success."

Host Frank Skinner looked baffled, as he asked: "You dance in your own house?"

"Yes!" Fiona replied. "That's insanity!" Frank said, before quipping: "I blame Children in Need." "I just think it's fun," Fiona laughed.

Fans are used to seeing Fiona in a professional work mode

The newsreader, 56, tied the knot with her husband, Nigel Sharrocks, in July 1994 in Islington, London. The pair share two children, Sam, 22, and 19-year-old Mia Rose.

Fiona has previously admitted to feeling guilty about being a working mother and compared herself to her own mum.

The newsreader with her teenage daughter Mia

"She stopped working when she had her first child and never went back," Fiona told Radio Times. "My parents' set-up was very traditional. I do judge my parenting skills against hers and often find myself falling short. She was always there, but I'm not."

"We have had the same nanny for 20 years and that has made so much of my working life possible," she added. "But I do have a fair dose of working mother's guilt. Would it have been better for my children had I been at home all the time? I don't know. I've asked and they say no!"

