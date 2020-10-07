Dan Walker made viewers laugh after delivering an impromptu Hollywood impression on Wednesday's episode of BBC Breakfast.

Having spoken to a guest about well-fed bears, the presenter then said: "Wasn't there a Chunk in The Goonies?" He went on: "And Sloth, remember him? 'Hey you guys!'"

His co-host Louise Minchin didn't appear to be a fan of the 1980s children's film, however, and just laughed and shook her head.

On Twitter later on, though several of the star's followers applauded his talent at impersonation.

Dan quote tweeted a post which shared a clip of the moment alongside the comment: "@mrdanwalker’s impression of Sloth from The Goonies has actually just made my day - and it’s not even 8 am yet #HeyYouGuys."

The 43-year-old added: "Magnificent... #Goonies is trending," finishing with clapping hands and crying laughing emojis.

His fans were quick to share how much they had enjoyed the funny moment, with one responding: "Thank you for making my day this morning, The Goonies is one of my favourite all-time films!"

Others commented: "Great impression of the Goonies," and: "Dan you brighten my day tbh."

Not everyone was so familiar with the movie, however, with one replying: "That was before my time," and another chiming in: "I have a confession… I've never seen the Goonies."

Dan's co-host Louise was bemused by his impression

A third wrote about their plan to have a viewing of the cult classic soon, writing: "Louise isn’t alone, my hubby hasn’t ever seen it either. This will be rectified ASAP."

Dan, who has been with the BBC morning show for five years, recently opened up about his future on the channel – and it’s good news!

In honour of BBC Breakfast's 20th anniversary earlier this month, the star spoke to The Mirror about his job.

Asked about his future, the dad-of-three said: "My contract is continuing, so I'm not going yet. It's a great gig, and I love it." He certainly seems to be having fun!

