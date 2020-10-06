BBC's Fiona Bruce as you've never seen her before The Antiques Roadshow star looks unrecognisable!

We're used to seeing Fiona Bruce in crisp suits, so it came as a huge shock when she shed her authoritative image in favour of some stockings and a tiny black halter-neck dress!

The BBC star underwent a stunning transformation back in 2017 for a very worthy cause – putting her long legs forward to perform a number from the hit musical Chicago for Children In Need.

Fiona looked sensational as she joined members of the BBC news team for a rendition of All That Jazz, channelling her inner Catherine Zeta-Jones, who took on the role of murderous Velma Kelly in the hit film version.

WATCH: Fiona Bruce looks unrecognisable during musical performance

Complete with backing dancers and stunning choreography, Fiona strutted along the stage as she expertly belted out the song, stealing the show from her co-stars Nicholas Owen, Bill Turnbull, Dermot Murnaghan, Andrew Marr and Ben Brown.

Speaking at the time of the ambitious number, Fiona said she won't be tempted to repeat the stunning transformation at work.

She said: "I don't think somehow I'll be wearing the outfit on the Ten O'Clock News to keep Trevor on his toes.

Fiona Bruce looked sensational

"Every year the costumes seem to get smaller. If I do it again next year I'll try to make sure I'm covered from head to toe to spare the viewers."

Fiona performed on Children In Need in 2017

She added: "I love Chicago, I love the musical and the movie and I thought Catherine Zeta-Jones was amazing. Obviously, I'm not a patch on her. Nowhere near.

"I've always said no to Strictly Come Dancing because I'm a terrible dancer, so I can't believe I'm doing this - singing and dancing together. If you ask me, it's probably a good time for everyone to go out!"

We think she did a fantastic job!

