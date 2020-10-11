In an exclusive interview and photoshoot at her south-west London home, Elen Rivas has revealed she has found love again. "His name is Dino and we have been with each other for three years," she tells us. "We have a great time together and we understand each other. The thing I love most about him is his kindness. He's so sweet and good-natured."

And she says that Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer, has a close bond with her two daughters Luna, 15, and 13-year-old Isla from her relationship with her former partner, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

"I've been a single mum for 12 years now, so it was a big thing for me to introduce Dino to them," she says. "The girls like him very much. There's a lot of banter between them – they'll call him up and ask him to order Deliveroo for them because I'm not there," she adds, with a laugh. "They're very cheeky and he loves it."

Elen also says that Luna and Isla are very close to their father, from whom she split in 2008. He now has two-year-old daughter Patricia with his wife, TV presenter Christine.

"Frank is a good father. The girls love him very much," she says. "They always watch all of his games, without doubt. Before Covid, they would go to all of his matches. They love football and know everything about it. They get excited about the start of the season."

In the interview, Elen also talks about her new home organisation business, La Organiser, which has worked with stars including Imogen Thomas and Lily Becker. "I don't just transform my clients' homes, but their lives, too," she says. "An organised physical environment leads to an organised mind. It all goes hand in hand. That's why I love what I do."

In the interview, Elen also reveals that Dino hasn't moved in with her yet, because: "My house has always been a girls' house. It's very important to me that I focus on my girls and my work at the moment. My girls are the loves of my life."

