Dr Hilary Jones responds to negative backlash after being awarded MBE by the Queen The GMB medic is being rewarded by the Queen

Dr Hilary Jones may be on cloud nine following news he has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours, but it seems his amazing achievement has been somewhat tainted.

Appearing on Monday's Good Morning Britain, the medical expert confessed he has been subjected to some comments from "a lot of trolls". He explained: "People that disagree with my opinions over the pandemic have been quite vile with their messaging."

"We all know that people remember the one message that is horrible, that's the one you look at," the 67-year-old added.

Over the past few months, Dr Hilary has been working relentlessly, advising GMB viewers about the coronavirus pandemic. And now, his work has been recognised by the Queen for Services to Broadcasting, Public Health, Information and Charity.

Despite the backlash, Dr Hilary - who has been on TV for 32 years and working as a doctor for over four decades - revealed he was "humbled" by the honour.

"I was thrilled, obviously, and humbled as well," he explained. "Certainly the last year, I'm aware that so many more people are deserving, more deserving than me… What I do is my passion."

The TV medic then revealed he would be "putting out good messages" and continue to provide good advice when it comes to public health.

Dr Hilary has been awarded an MBE by the Queen

Dr Hilary qualified as a doctor in 1976 at The Royal Free Hospital in London. In 1979, he worked for a year as the single-handed medical officer on Tristan da Cunha, the most isolated inhabited island in the world. He became a Principal in General Practice and a GP Trainer in the early 1980s.

In 1986, the popular medic began presenting educational medical TV programmes for British Medical TV. Soon after, the shows were adopted by Sky TV for their news bulletins. In 1989, he joined TV breakfast station, TVAM.

Both he and Lorraine Kelly were the first presenters to be signed up by GMTV in 1993, and he is now the Health Editor for GMB.

