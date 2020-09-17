Piers Morgan has every reason to celebrate this week. The Good Morning Britain star took to Twitter to share the news that he has been nominated for an award for his work on the ITV morning show.

MORE: GMB's Piers Morgan admits he was stung by Dr Hilary's insult on show

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan outraged with Lisa Armstrong

Piers, 55, has been included on the shortlist for the Favourite Presenter in the TV Times Magazine Awards. He faces stiff competition from Tom Allen (Bake Off: The Professionals), Ant and Dec (Saturday Night Takeaway), Rylan Clark-Neal (Supermarket Sweep), Stacey Dooley (Secrets from the Square) and The One Show's Alex Jones.

MORE: Piers Morgan as you've never seen him before – Meet the Morgans in these sweet family snaps

"Delighted to have been nominated as Favourite Presenter in the @tvtimesmagazine Awards," Piers wrote, before urging fans to vote for him over his ITV rivals, Ant and Dec.

Piers urged fans to vote for him over Ant and Dec

Piers's desire to beat the Geordie duo comes as no surprise. Earlier this week, Piers admitted that good friend Ant and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong were in his bad books.

MORE: Lisa Armstrong reveals a rare peek inside home she shared with ex-husband Ant McPartlin

The presenter spoke about recent pictures that showed Lisa clearing out her former home with ex-husband Ant, and getting rid of items that the pair of them didn't want to keep. Amongst the discarded items was a copy of Piers's book, The Insider.

Ant and Lisa ended their 11-year marriage in 2018

"I always thought I was friends with Ant McPartlin. He left his unwanted stuff on the street… it's stuff Ant didn't want back and Lisa didn't want to keep. His Newcastle shirts, I wouldn't want to keep them either. There's all these things and in the middle of it, there's a copy of my book, The Insider," he told co-host Susanna Reid.

"That's my book, lying in the street this morning. Lisa, have the common decency. At least put it somewhere where some newspaper can't photograph it lying in the street."

Charlotte Hawkins was quick to tease her co-star, joking: "And still no-one took it?" Piers jokily added: "You literally can’t give it away!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.